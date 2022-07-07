ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police: Boyfriend confesses after Oklahoma mother dropped off at hospital with fatal gunshot wound to head

By Kaylee Olivas/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man admitted to shooting his girlfriend and dropping her off at a local hospital during a traffic stop on the city’s northwest side just after the incident occurred.

Officials say 42-year-old Erin Fowler was pronounced deceased after her boyfriend, 41-year-old Shawn Tackitt dropped her off at Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to her head Sunday evening.

OKCPD arrest one after woman dropped off at hospital with fatal gunshot wound

Oklahoma City police officers were on patrol in the Northwest Grand Blvd. and North May Ave. area when a vehicle was driving “erratically,” – the driver being Tackitt.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop and Tackitt finally pulled over into an OnCue parking lot on Northwest 36 and May Ave.

As police made contact with Tackitt, he indicated he had just been involved in a shooting and that his victim had been left at a local hospital.

Police arrived at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City where Fowler’s body was recovered.

Tackitt was the arrested on a complaint of first degree murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46RN6E_0gX2Jrt300
Credit: Oklahoma County Detention Center

Tackitt is 16-time offender with convictions ranging from robbery to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Study says Oklahoma is the worst state for women and one state senator wants to know why

Fowler’s friends and family are devastated over the unimaginable reality they’re living in.

Bayleigh Vandever, a friend of Fowler’s declined an on-camera interview, but told News 4 via Facebook message, “Erin was shining light to all she met.. I’ve had the privilege of getting to know her the last year, and she was so eager to help.. in whatever way she could. She had a heart of gold and poured herself into her job at Victims Impact Panel. She loved life and those around her. This is very devastating for her family at victims Impact panel. She will be missed greatly.”

Fowler worked with the Victims Impact Panel of Oklahoma, Inc., a nonprofit organization that seeks justice for victims of drunk driving as its Director of Operations.

The organization’s Executive Director, Sean Rose posted on Facebook how Fowler was not only an asset to VIP, but a dear friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okw3o_0gX2Jrt300
Victims Impact Panel of Oklahoma, Inc. Executive Director, Sean Rose’s public statement on Facebook regarding Erin Fowler’s death.

News 4 reached out to Mercy Hospital, but a spokesperson said, “It was strictly a police matter that happened to be in the parking lot of the hospital. It’s a terribly sad and we’re all heartbroken for the victim.”

Yukon man held without bond after family feud

A motive has not been released and the case is still being investigated.

Fowler’s death is the 39th homicide this year.

Friend and family of Fowler’s are asking for privacy at this time as they begin planning service arrangements.

Sandra Smith Stiles
3d ago

This is a tragic story but this man has had 16 prior offenses. Why was he even on the streets.

