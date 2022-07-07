ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk had twins with executive at his own startup: Report

By Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter
 4 days ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk quietly had a pair of twins with an executive at one of his many startups.

The 51-year-old billionaire had the children with Shivon Zilis, the 36-year-old director of operations at Musk's brain-computer interface startup Neuralink, according to a report from Insider.

The couple filed a petition to change the 8-month-old twins' names in order to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name," according to court documents reviewed by the publication. The order was approved by a judge in Austin, Texas, in May. The names of the children were withheld from the documents for privacy reasons.

The twins were born weeks before Musk and Claire Boucher, also known as Grimes, had their second child via surrogate in December.

Zilis met Musk while working at Musk's startup OpenAI, where she served as the youngest member of the artificial intelligence research lab's board of directors as of 2015, the report said. She later moved to Tesla in 2017, acting as a project director overseeing the electric car company's automated driving development. She eventually moved to Neuralink, where she currently works.

Zilis shares similar interests with Musk, including space travel and AI, the report noted. She has also been an ardent defender of the billionaire on social media.

Musk is now known to have nine children, along with the seven children he had with Grimes and ex-wife Justine Wilson, a Canadian author.

Musk has been a regular advocate of population growth, expressing concern across multiple tweets about the population decline.

Musk went silent for nine days on Twitter, not posting any pictures or tweets after June 21. He then tweeted pictures of himself with four of his teenage boys and Pope Francis on June 1.

Musk's private space company, SpaceX, allegedly paid a flight attendant $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual misconduct allegation she brought against Musk, according to Insider. Musk denies the allegations.

Musk and Zilis have not commented publicly on the twins' birth as of Wednesday.

