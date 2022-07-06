ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Salt Lake, UT

‘This is a happy day': Stericycle ceases incineration operations after 9-year battle

By Logan Stefanich, KSL.com
deseret.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a tumultuous 33-year history that included significant fines from the Utah Division of Air Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as well as a failed relocation to Tooele County, Stericycle last month ended its waste incineration operations in North Salt Lake. "This is a happy day," said Clearfield...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 News

Farmers are trying new water-saving tech in Utah's drought

TREMONTON, Utah — Colton Russon can control the irrigation system with his phone. The Tremonton farmer has installed a series of automated irrigation systems to water his organic corn and barley crops. Water sputters up and floods a section of field. Above the machine controlling the irrigation system is a small solar panel to give it electricity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, UT
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Business
City
North Salt Lake, UT
State
Utah State
ksl.com

How many consecutive days will Salt Lake City see triple-digit heat?

SALT LAKE CITY — Talk about a heat wave. Temperatures at the National Weather Service's station at Salt Lake City International Airport neared 100 degrees yet again on Thursday. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said you might as well get used to it because Utah's capital is expected to flirt with triple-digit temperatures the next little bit, based on current weather models.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police and mental health experts: Don’t wait to secure your gun

LEHI, Utah — Free resources are available to help Utah gun owners secure their firearms and also store them away from a home where someone is having a mental health crisis. “Around 80% of all gun deaths in Utah are a result of suicide, and for youth, it’s around 75% of gun deaths are related to suicide,” said Doug Thomas, community health director for Intermountain Healthcare. “So our safe storage in Utah really is a suicide prevention strategy more than anything else.”
LEHI, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stericycle#Medical Waste#Waste Disposal#Infertility#Utah Physicians
kjzz.com

Utah's housing market is changing in these 3 ways

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The landscape of Utah’s housing market is changing. The days of packed open houses and bidding wars are over as higher interest rates have slammed the brakes on what was a feeding frenzy for housing in the Beehive state. “We’re getting to a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Land trusts close on 1,050-acre Huntsville Monastery

After over a year of collaboration and private fundraising efforts, the Summit Land Conservancy, an accredited land trust, and Ogden Valley Land Trust, have officially closed on the iconic 1,050-acre Huntsville Monastery. The monastery was once home to the Abbey of Our Lady of the Holy Trinity, a Trappist Cistercian monastery established in 1947 in Huntsville, Utah.
HUNTSVILLE, UT
kuer.org

University of Utah Health workers walk out to protest the abortion ban and the fall of Roe

At the main University of Utah Hospital campus in Salt Lake City, 100 feet outside the John A. Moran Eye Center, about 60 health care workers walked out Thursday in protest. Some came out of surgery in their green scrubs and face masks, others in their white coats holding up neon signs. They voiced their dissent as Utah’s trigger law looms over doctors’ ability to perform abortions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
EPA
ksl.com

How much will UDOT's Little Cottonwood traffic solutions really cost?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is gearing up for a decision it says will cost taxpayers north of $500 million in an effort to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that stacks up at the bottom of Little Cottonwood Canyon on weekends and powder days. But...
deseret.com

Here’s a COVID-19 treatment pharmacists can prescribe

Pharmacists are now able to prescribe an antiviral pill treatment for COVID-19. The decision by the federal Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday means someone who’s sick will be able to quickly start the five-day course of Paxlovid pills from Pfizer that are intended to keep high-risk patients out of the hospital by easing the effects of the virus that continues to spread.
WEST JORDAN, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah’s first loaded fries restaurant

Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

As one blaze is nearly contained, new Soldier Fire starts up

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah Fire Info reports that forward progress on the Soldier Fire has been stopped. The size of the fire has grown to 35 acres. Crews will remain on scene tonight to strengthen containment lines. Our previous reporting. UTAH COUNTY, Utah — While fire officials in...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens another location in Utah

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this July. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at The Shops at South Towne in Sandy this week. The Sandy location will mark...
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy