Mount Doane in Yellowstone National Park has been renamed to honor Native Americans. The new selected name for the Yellowstone mountain is First People’s Mountain. It was previously named after an Army officer who led a tragic massacre against Native Americans. In this massacre, at least 173 Native Americans were slaughtered, a reality that has led to much distress for those aware of the grief caused by Lt. Gustavus Doane.

MONTANA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO