Drake hires XC coach Koloseus to lead track and field program

URBANDALE - Joan "Joanie" Kay Boyd passed away on Saturday, 25 June 2022, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with Leukemia. The Lord received a special angel on this day as she was an extraordinary person, friend, sister, mother, and wife. Joanie was born on February 12, 1954, to her adored parents LeRoy and Margie (Weber) Johansen. Joanie was the third of four daughters raised in the small Danish farming community of Audubon, Iowa. These three sisters would become lifelong companions and Joanie’s best friends. When she was seven, the family left the family farm and moved to Chariton, Iowa, where many of the life experiences that molded her into a radiant, beautiful, and loving individual occurred. Joanie graduated from Chariton High School in 1972. It was during this time where she met her love of her life, Stephen Boyd. The two were married in June of 1974.

CHARITON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO