ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drake hires XC coach Koloseus to lead track and field program

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines) -- Drake has tabbed Jay Koloseus as their head track and field coach. In a release, Drake Athletic...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Iowa State announces hire of Brown to athletic department

(Ames) -- Iowa State has announced the hiring of Shamaree Brown as the school’s senior associate athletics director for student services. Brown worked in the Atlantic Coast Conference as the director of student-athlete programs and compliance since 2010. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

CFTV: Lipsey on his first weeks of college practice

Iowa State freshman guard Tamin Lipsey talks about his first few weeks of practice with the Cyclones, where he’s still adjusting to the college game, how he can continue to improve and more in this CFTV. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator. Jared a native of Clarinda,...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Momcilovic to announce college decision next week

Iowa State priority target Milan Momcilovic is reportedly coming close to making his college decision. The 6-foot-8 four-star prospect from Wisconsin told College Basketball News‘ Chris Monter on Thursday he’ll be announcing his commitment next week prior to the marquee AAU event Peach Jam. The Pewaukee, Wis. native is considering Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA and Virginia.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Creston's Downing named Preseason All-Big 12 choice

(Ames) -- Creston graduate Trevor Downing was among the several regional college athletes to earn Preseason All-Big 12 honorees on Wednesday. Downing – an offensive lineman at Iowa State – was a first-team choice, along with teammates Xavier Hutchinson (wide receiver), Jared Rus (fullback) and Will McDonald IV (defensive lineman).
CRESTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Track Field#Coaching#Sports#Drake Athletics
Western Iowa Today

Derecho Damages Iowa Cubs’ Outfield Wall

(Des Moines, IA) The derecho that swept across northern and central Iowa Tuesday caused some damage to the Iowa Cub’s ballpark in Des Moines. Winds clocked at 52 miles per hour slammed into the temporary “batter’s eye” at Principal Park, sending it crashing into the outfield wall and taking out some flag poles as well. An assistant G-M for the Iowa Cubs says there’s no damage to the playing field and that the ballpark will be ready for the team’s next home game on July 12th.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa State snags commitment from Florida safety

(Ames) -- Iowa State football picked up another commitment to their 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. Six-foot-two, 175-pound safety Norris Davis Jr. announced a verbal to the Cyclones on social media. Davis Jr., from Tampa, Florida, is unranked by 247Sports, but he has other reported offers from Boston College, Connecticut...
AMES, IA
Chariton Leader

Joan 'Joanie' Kay (Johansen) Boyd

URBANDALE - Joan "Joanie" Kay Boyd passed away on Saturday, 25 June 2022, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with Leukemia. The Lord received a special angel on this day as she was an extraordinary person, friend, sister, mother, and wife. Joanie was born on February 12, 1954, to her adored parents LeRoy and Margie (Weber) Johansen. Joanie was the third of four daughters raised in the small Danish farming community of Audubon, Iowa. These three sisters would become lifelong companions and Joanie’s best friends. When she was seven, the family left the family farm and moved to Chariton, Iowa, where many of the life experiences that molded her into a radiant, beautiful, and loving individual occurred. Joanie graduated from Chariton High School in 1972. It was during this time where she met her love of her life, Stephen Boyd. The two were married in June of 1974.
CHARITON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Sensory-friendly morning coming to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES – The Iowa State Fair is holding a sensory-friendly morning during its 2022 run. The special morning on Wednesday, August 17th is presented by ChildServe and will provide children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders a quieter environment with the accommodations they need to enjoy the state fair. Mindy Williamson, the […]
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hubbell Realty sells spec warehouse property for $19.3 million

Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Sixth Avenue Flats set to open in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sixth Avenue Flats, a new kind of affordable housing designed to help foster kids who age out of the system, is opening just north of downtown Des Moines. It will be a new landmark building in an area of Des Moines looking for a better image.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Six people charged with burglary and vandalism in Iowa

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Six people are being charged with burglary and vandalism in Marshalltown, Iowa. Eighteen-year-old Alexis Christian Fernandez-Ibarra and five other juveniles were charged with burglary and criminal mischief. The police officials said all six broke into a building on June 18. They said the six caused more...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
We Are Iowa

Mediacom reports major outage Tuesday, says issue has been resolved

IOWA, USA — Mediacom Cable confirmed Tuesday the company experienced a significant outage that was later resolved. Customers reported major outages in Des Moines-West Des Moines, Minneapolis and Chicago, according to Downdetector. Many users on social media said they were having issues with their internet. Mediacom posted Tuesday afternoon:
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy