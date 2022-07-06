ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings pick quarterback in first round of NFL.com's mock re-draft

By Jordy McElroy
The quarterback position is widely considered the most important position on an NFL football field. So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that NFL.com has the Minnesota Vikings going with a signal-caller in their recently released seven-round mock re-draft.

In this fantasy scenario, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t trade out of the No. 12 spot for extra picks in the draft. Instead, he stayed put and selected current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to lead the franchise into the future.

Keep in mind, the entire concept of this re-draft is about putting together a team with the best chance of winning right now. So it’s definitely understandable why the Vikings might lean Carr with this pick instead of a high-ceiling, second-year player like Trevor Lawrence.

But things do get a bit weird when seeing that Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan are the only other quarterbacks taken after Carr before the Cincinnati Bengals took Kirk Cousins with the No. 34 overall pick.

So the Vikings were only two quarterbacks away from the leading signal-caller on their current roster.

Carr threw for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season with a mess of a receiver situation. Get him the right weapons and watch him go to work.

Community Policy