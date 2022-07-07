ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

Marana Unified School District to hold job fair Saturday, July 16

By Anne Simmons
 4 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Job seekers in the education field have an opportunity to attend a job fair hosted by the Marana Unified School District on Saturday, July 16.

The job fair, which will be held at the Mountain View High School, is by appointment only.

Applicants should bring resumes and can participate in on-site interviews.

The school district is looking to hire for a variety of openings, including:

  • Certified & Substitute Teachers
  • Special Education Teachers
  • Instructional & Support Staff
  • Childcare/Preschool Aides & Supervisors
  • Counselors
  • Facilities Maintenance positions
  • Secretarial/Clerical positions
  • Bus Drivers & Attendants

To schedule an appointment, call (520) 616-6318.

Looking for a job fair in another Southern Arizona School District? Many other districts are hiring now as well.

Visit the Arizona Department of Education website to find a comprehensive list of education sector jobs in Pima County.

MUSD Job Fair - Saturday, July 16

  • Mountain View High School Library
  • 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m
  • For additional information, visit the MUSD employment webpage.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

