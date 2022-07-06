ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Gobert on what went wrong with Jazz: Their will to win was different, their culture... I feel something changed

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Christopher Hine: Rudy Gobert on what he noticed different with the Timberwolves last season, and why he felt this could be a good fit for him: “Their will to win was different, their culture and the way they were approaching the games, I felt like something had changed.”

Source: Twitter @ChristopherHine

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

finally having a chance to read this tick-tock on the Gobert trade ($). John Krawczynski is one of the best in the business. theathletic.com/3396336/2022/0…8:20 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch today said the Wolves had 5 lob passes for dunks last season — 3 of which came on fast breaks — and that Rudy Gobert finished 87 lob passes on his own last season.

Rudy Gobert joked that they’re going to have to work on that in practice. – 7:48 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Rudy Gobert arrives in Minnesota, after 9 seasons with Utah

apnews.com/article/minnes…7:05 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Rudy Gobert on what he noticed different with the Timberwolves last season, and why he felt this could be a good fit for him:

“Their will to win was different, their culture and the way they were approaching the games, I felt like something had changed.” – 6:37 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert explains why he thinks the Jazz traded him away ksl.com/article/504356…6:16 PM

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

Fun afternoon here at Target Center. Gleaned post news conference: It was a total of 4 teams, 3 and the Wolves, who had serious trade interest in Gobert. Also: Wolves will announce an updated summer roster tomorrow, replacing Bolmaro and Kessler. #Timberwolves #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/r90mJb2mul6:03 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Gobert also said that he hopes the Jazz are able to get back to where they were and that he loves it in Utah, thought he would spend all of his career here. But he’s happy that he gets to have a chance to see what works somewhere else. – 5:26 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert: “I’m the type of guy that was thinking that it would be cool to spend my whole career in the same place, but also always wondered how cool it would be to get to a new place and in a new system and a new environment.” – 5:26 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch on adding Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves: “We don’t feel it’s an awkward fit at all.” – 5:25 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert on why he thinks he was traded: “The window for winning is not always big. … I think the organization felt like we had maybe past that window. … I think they just felt like with the assets that they could get with me, it was better for them to go that way.” – 5:24 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Rudy Gobert says he thinks the Jazz organization felt their window to win had closed. As such, he’s in Minnesota today. – 5:23 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch on making the Rudy Gobert fit thrive: “We’ll need to build a system that is flexible enough” – 5:20 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Gobert: The goal is to win a championship. That’s what I came here to do. – 5:14 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The @Utah Jazz summer league roster would get a lot more interesting if newly acquired Leandro Bolmaro and rookie Walker Kessler wind up playing in Vegas.

Both were supposed to play for Minnesota’s summer league roster prior to the Rudy Gobert trade. – 5:09 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Rudy Gobert: This is “probably the most exciting situation in terms of basketball for me”. – 5:07 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch on the Rudy Gobert acquisition: “Perfect fit at the perfect time for our organization.” – 5:05 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Tim Connelly speaking glowingly about Rudy Gobert being someone you “know what you’re going get” from — both on the floor and as a person. – 5:04 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

NBA All-Stars are on the move already this offseason. My latest around-the-league notes go deep on Jalen Brunson and more layers surrounding Brunson’s move to New York and the hopes he can join Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray among the league’s elite: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-nba-fre…2:41 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

What Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said about Rudy Gobert after trade became official https://t.co/Ao9MkEVNud pic.twitter.com/4GnPiLhSMv2:33 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The 10 highest volume pick and roll roll men, ranked by points per possession generated in that action last season (per Synergy)

Gobert: 1.320 PPP

Ayton: 1.249

Embiid: 1.241

Towns: 1.201

Nurkic: 1.187

Poeltl: 1.157

Valanciunas: 1.096

Jokic: 1.067

Carter Jr.: 1.062

Vucevic: 0.942 – 2:27 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz also make the Rudy Gobert trade official. Owner Ryan Smith’s statement on the 3x DPOY: pic.twitter.com/GHIimD3UDT1:45 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Ryan Smith on Rudy Gobert: “Rudy will forever be considered one of the most significant players to wear a Jazz uniform.” pic.twitter.com/2OGIjqbPW21:35 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

The Jazz just announced the Gobert trade. Quote from Ryan Smith pic.twitter.com/Z3T9IthSFQ1:35 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Jazz owner Ryan Smith on Rudy Gobert: “Once a Jazzman, always a Jazzman.” pic.twitter.com/KbxENSS8Ge1:33 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Timberwolves get:

– C Rudy Gobert

Jazz get:

– 5 players (Beverley, Beasley, Bolmaro, Vanderbilt, Kessler)

– 5 picks (1st round picks in ’23, ’25, ’27, ’29, pick swap in ’26)

That’s basically ten players 🤯 – 1:27 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Minnesota has officially acquired Rudy Gobert from Utah in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, the draft rights to Walker Kessler, a 2026 first-round pick swap and first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. pic.twitter.com/rer4S54cxz1:23 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

It’s official: Rudy Gobert is the newest Timberwolve!

He’s ready to team up with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards in Minnesota.

Big things are coming up for the Wolves! #RaisedbyWolves #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/9jt8OrtYbq1:23 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Kevin Durant should consider New Orleans, how Rudy Gobert fits in Minnesota, Chet Holmgren’s big Thunder debut, and more on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/6/2…12:53 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

I suspect the @Utah Jazz were willing to see if the Gobert trade could be expanded to include other teams in the hopes that an additional asset could be sent their way.

But you also can’t put it off forever, so it will be completed in the next hour. – 12:51 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Amendment: Jazz PR will be officially announcing the Rudy Gobert to the Wolves deal within an hour. And that’s it. It is NOT expanding to include other teams. – 12:48 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Everybody knows the T-Wolves paid too steep a price for Rudy Gobert.

But @David Thorpe goes into the particulars of Chris Finch’s new options on offense and defense, and … Minnesota will be good. Maybe very good. truehoop.com/p/the-timberwo…10:25 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Folks, got a good pod coming here momentarily on Summer Chet and some more offseason stuff with @AndrewKSchlecht. A deeper dive into the Gobert deal. Also thoughts on why Kyrie to LA still makes sense to me.

Up at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT to watch at this link: https://t.co/z3WHm1DVRQ pic.twitter.com/DgvaZnLamk9:52 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

New story @BR_NBA tomorrow before the moratorium concludes at noon ET.

Then, excited to be joined by @Andy Larsen on @getcallin to talk Rudy Gobert trade, its impact on the Kevin Durant market, Utah’s future, plus we’ll take your questions:

callin.com/link/kNKbcSmnML9:20 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Was the Timberwolves’ trade for Rudy Gobert a big bet on Anthony Edwards? #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/uwU2IdDKJn8:31 PM

Dane Moore: Chris Finch on staying big in the playoffs, playing Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns together: “Certainly teams tend to go small in the playoffs, but we’re not. We’re not doing that. We’re going to have to figure out a way that all these things work.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / July 6, 2022

Dane Moore: Tim Connelly when asked why it was a priority to keep Jaden McDaniels out of the Rudy Gobert trade: “He’s a near perfect fit… We think Jaden can be an All-League defensive player. And we just got the best defensive player in the world. So that gets you pretty excited.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / July 6, 2022

Dane Moore: Tim Connelly said Rudy Gobert had “no shortage of suitors” and that the Wolves had a “pretty good sense of the market” it would take to land him. But Connelly also said Utah was “maybe the biggest competitor” — because “this was not a fire-sale” for the Jazz. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / July 6, 2022

The Spun

Nets Rumored To Be Eyeing 2 Players For Kevin Durant

Understandably, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to land some big-time talent in exchange for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets will only accept a trade that yields a "blue chip" player like Brandon Ingram or Scottie Barnes. Earlier this month, Durant requested a trade...
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

'Toxic' Trail Blazers Owner Jody Allen Reportedly Spurned Damian Lillard After He Tried Making Contact Multiple Times

With big-name stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the market, the Portland Trail Blazers are experiencing some trouble within their own borders. After team owner Jody Allen issued a statement denying the sale of the team, a report has come out slamming her role in running the team. According to The New York Post, she has even been refusing the calls of franchise star Damian Lillard, who is the only player keeping the team relevant.
