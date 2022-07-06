ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports 50 new COVID cases

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting 50 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Wednesday. The county reported 40 cases on Monday and the rest were reported in June and July.

The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 37 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. There are five patients in the ICU and four patients are on a ventilator.

Additionally, 47,840 COVID-19 cases were recorded previously.

Boone County is reported to have a high COVID-19 community level, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

If you took a COVID-19 test at home that was positive, Boone County is also encouraging those that took the test to report the results at the link.

Source: Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services

The Columbia Public Schools reports active coronavirus and quarantine cases to their website daily.

The district reported a 50.6 14-day rate on Sunday. These are only cases identified in areas served by Columbia Public Schools.

CPS reports that 16 district facilities (eight elementary schools, four middle schools, one high school and three other district-wide facilities) currently have staff out because of COVID-19.

The district is reporting 14 coronavirus cases in staff across the district. The breakdown in staff shows six staff members at an elementary school, four staff members at middle schools, one staff member at the high school level and three staff members at district-wide facilities who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff members at elementary schools have to quarantine due to being in close contact.

The district reported two district facilities that have reported coronavirus cases in students. In the district, there are two out of 21 elementary schools have reported coronavirus cases in students.

There are no students with an active coronavirus case in the district. The district is reporting one case at the elementary school level is currently in quarantine.

Cole County reports 27 new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 27 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in July

According to the dashboard update, there have been 18,047 total cases in the county since March 2020.

The health department is reporting that 60.9% or 47,710 of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID Vaccine.

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or staff on Wednesday.

The district is reporting no active cases in a student and one active case in a staff member.

FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County remains in high COVID-19 high category as average daily cases fall

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Boone County continued its decline from a spike in late June with the latest numbers reported Friday. The county health department said 64 positive tests were reported Wednesday -- the last day for which numbers are available. That total helped push the weekly average down to 205 from more than 270 at one point in late June, according to the department's numbers.
