John Shea explains changes Joey Bart made during time in Sacramento

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoey Bart is back, but will it be different this time around. Bart makes his return from a month-long stint with Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, after a very disappointing start to the season that saw the young catcher post a .156/.296/.300 slash line in 108 plate appearances with the big league...

Profar collapses after collision, Padres beat Giants in 10

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams during a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Profar was eventually strapped onto a stretcher, his...
San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski batting fifth on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will operate in center field after Austin Slater was given the night off. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Merrill Kelly, our models project Yastrzemski to score 13.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
Padres beat Giants 2-1; Jurickson Profar injured

On a night where Padres owner Peter Seidler said the team would beat the Giants prior to the game during the team's Hall of Fame ceremony, the Padres did in fact beat the Giants in dramatic fashion, as Jorge Alfaro delivered a game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th inning. Joe Musgrove hurled 7 shutout innings, and Manny Machado hit his 13th home run of the season. There was a scary moment in the game when CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided when pursuing a popout in shallow left field. Profar was down on the ground for a long period of time, and had to be carted off the field. Profar was able to move his arms and hands and raised a fist to the crowd while being carted off. Abrams was fine and remained in the game. You can listen to Bob Melvin's postgame comments below for the latest update on Jurickson Profar.
Los Angeles Dodgers Scout Mike Brito Passes Away

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers scout Mike Brito passed away Thursday night at the age of 87. Brito is survived by his wife, Rosario, two daughters, Diana and Minerva, and four granddaughters. A native of Cuba, Brito was part of the Washington Senators’ Minor League system from 1955-61 and later played...
Jurickson Profar injury update indicates Padres star avoided catastrophe

The San Diego Padres provided an update regarding outfielder Jurickson Profar, who had to be carted off the field due to injury during the team’s July 7 game. There was a scary incident that occurred on the field during the July 7 game between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar collided head first into the knee of teammate C.J. Abrams when attempting to catch a fly ball. Profar attempted to walk off the field under his own power, but collapsed. He was later carted off the field, where he gave a thumbs up to the crowd.
Snell fans 11 in Padres' 6-3 win over Giants

SAN DIEGO -- Manny Machado hit a three-run homer hours after he was named the NL starter at third base for the All-Star Game and Blake Snell struck out 11 for his first victory of the season, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-3 victory over the sliding San Francisco Giants on Friday night.Machado was voted to start the All-Star Game in a tight race against St. Louis' Nolan Arenado. He lifted the Padres to a 3-0 lead before they made an out, sending a drive off Sam Long into the seats in left. It was his second in...
Dodgers News: LA Insider Optimistic About Jake Lamb-Trayce Thompson Platoon

The Dodgers are going to be without Chris Taylor for the foreseeable future. Losing an everyday player is never ideal, especially one who time and time again has answered the bell throughout the dog days of summer over the years. There’s no replacing Chris Taylor, but J.P. Hoonstra of The Orange County Register offered some optimism about the Dodgers utilizing a platoon squad of Jake Lamb and Trayce Thompson with Taylor sidelined.
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski receives Friday off

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Yastrzemski will rest on Friday night after Austin Slater was chosen as San Francisco's starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 179 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.6% barrel...
Padres bring 1-0 series advantage over Giants into game 2

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Blake Snell (0-5, 5.13 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead. San...
Matt Chapman hits home run off good friend James Kaprielian

Matt Chapman will be able to hold bragging rights over his close friend James Kaprielian until at least next year. The former A’s third baseman returned to the Oakland Coliseum this week for the first time since he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays this past offseason. He got a warm welcome from the Oakland crowd and tipped his cap before Monday night’s game in the series opener.
Padres host San Francisco Giants, look to break home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is...
