Why DeVon Franklin Almost Turned Down 'Married at First Sight'—'I Felt Shame'

By Laura Donaldson
 2 days ago
Franklin has revealed that he believes his experience of divorce actually helps him in his new role as a relationship advisor in the upcoming series of the Lifetime...

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

