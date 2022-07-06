ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Suspects sought after break-in at Lawrence County church

By Jessica Barnett
WAAY-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying the vehicle and people involved in a break-in Saturday. The break-in happened...

www.waaytv.com

Related
The Decatur Daily

Man charged with armed robbery at Decatur Quality Inn

A Moulton man entered a room at Quality Inn, attacked a woman when she tried to lock herself in the bathroom and stole items from the room, according to Decatur police. Terence Jermaine Smith, 30, of Lawrence County 176, was arrested this afternoon and is charged with first-degree robbery. He is being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bond, with orders that if released he is to have no contact with the victim.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO makes multiple arrests over holiday weekend

CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests during traffic stops over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. One day prior, on June 30, a traffic stop in Baileyton resulted in the arrest of Charles Leon Nichols, 58, of Baileyton. Deputies allegedly found narcotics during a search of Nichols and his vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop in Dodge City July 1, deputies searched driver James Brian Echols, 45, of Cullman, and his vehicle. They allegedly found narcotics. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.   The next day, July 2, Thelma Beasley Pigg, 52, of Addison, was stopped in West Point. A search of Pigg and her vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Pigg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. On July 3 in Good Hope, deputies stopped Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of her person and vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Tanner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

No charges in case of Albertville man who died after leaping from Marshall County patrol car

The Marshall County District Attorney's Office says it won't pursue charges against officers after a man jumped from a patrol car, fatally injuring himself. DA Everette Johnson said his office reviewed the report from the State Bureau of Investigation and found nothing that suggested misconduct by the officers involved in the arrest and transport of 48-year-old Christopher Allen Gore of Albertville.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
CBS 42

82-year-old man identified as Smith Lake drowning victim

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released information on a drowning at Smith Lake Thursday afternoon. According to ALEA, law enforcement agencies responded to Smith Lake around 3:30 p.m. after it was reported that an elderly man went into the water and did not resurface.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Officials search for missing Limestone County girl

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in Limestone County. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Charity Makayla Smith was last seen on July 2 around 12 a.m. at her home in the Clements community. At that time, she was wearing pink shorts, a green tank top, and cowgirl boots.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Several stolen items found during routine traffic stop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple items that were believed to be stolen were recovered during a routine traffic stop over the weekend, police say. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department’s (HPD) DUI Task Force pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation on July 2 on South Memorial Parkway.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens man charged with manslaughter in fatal Limestone County wreck

An Athens man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian in June. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said troopers initially arrested Stanley James Colwell, 60, on one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident. ALEA said Colwell was driving a pickup truck in Limestone County and struck Christopher Lee Combs, 24, of Athens.
ATHENS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith Tabernacle Church
WAAY-TV

Expired license plate leads to Moulton drug arrest

A Phil Campbell man faces multiple drug charges after the Moulton Police Department pulled him over for driving with an expired license plate. On July 5, Police Chief Craig Knight said Andy Wayne Newsome, 38, was pulled over on Alabama 24 in Moulton. Officer Ricky Herrera discovered Newsome had two arrest warrants, a revoked driver’s license and no insurance for the vehicle he was operating.
MOULTON, AL
radio7media.com

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Life in Colbert County

A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN COLBERT COUNTY ON THURSDAY HAS TAKEN THE LIFE OF A TUSCUMBIA MAN. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON COLBERT COUNTY ROAD 20 JUST AFTER 4:30 AM. 36-YEAR-OLD CHARLES J. MATLOCK, WAS DRIVING A 2014 TOYOTA PRIUS WHEN IT LEFT THE ROADWAY AND STRUCT A TREE. MATLOCK WAS TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER WHERE HE LATER DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Police Investigate Break-In of Convenience Store

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE BREAK IN OF A CONVIENCE STORE ON BUFFALO ROAD THAT OCCURRED SOMETIME OVERNIGHT ON THE 4TH OF JULY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A ONE STOP ON TUESDAY TO SPEAK TO A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THAT A WINDOW HAD BEEN BROKEN OUT ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE BUILDING. $1000 DOLLARS WAS FOUND MISSING FROM THE CASH REGISTER AND 265 VAPES WERE TAKEN FROM UNDER THE COUNTER. TOTAL LOSS $5164 DOLLARS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
AL.com

Family of 11-year-old killed in 1988 grateful to face Alabama murder suspect: ‘He will face God’s judgment’

The family of a Salem, New Hampshire girl found murdered in Lawrence, Mass., in 1988 said they were grateful to “face her killer” in court Thursday morning. Marvin “Skip” McClendon, 75, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder at his arraignment in Essex County Superior Court in Salem, Mass. Judge Thomas Drechsler ordered him held without bail, according to a news release.
SALEM, NH
WAAY-TV

Inmate recovering at area hospital after attack at Limestone Correctional Facility

An inmate is recovering from multiple wounds at Huntsville Hospital after being attacked by another inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the inmate-on-inmate assault, which happened July 1. Barry Dale Cates, a 44-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a murder in Jefferson County, was injured in the assault.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Trinity police catch suspected Morgan County drug dealer

An alleged Trinity drug dealer is in custody after a Monday bust. The Trinity Police Department and Morgan County Drug Task Force investigated the selling of drugs in Trinity. They discovered Bryan Thomas Jones, 45, of Trinity was selling illegal narcotics from his home, said Trinity Police Chief Randy Hughes.
TRINITY, AL
WKRN

2 Giles County bodies exhumed in death investigation

The deaths of the three young Black men are being reinvestigated. Their deaths were ruled accidental drownings by now deceased, former Medical Examiner Charles Harlan. Harlan later lost his medical license due to malpractice, including botched autopsies. Their bodies are being exhumed.
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Crash Damages Florence Business

A FLORENCE BUSINESS WAS DAMAGED TUESDAY EVENING AFTER A VEHICLE CRASHED THROUGH THEIR FRONT WINDOWS. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS A 2013 HYUNDAI ACCENT CRASHED INTO BOB WALLACE APPLICANCE ON FLORENCE BOULEVARD AROUND 7:30. THE 31-YEAR-OLD DRIVER WAS TRANSPORTED FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
FLORENCE, AL

