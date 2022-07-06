ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Naomi Wolf Accused of Inciting Harassment of Restaurant Over Vaccine Policy

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Her followers, cultists, whatever the hell they are, called us no fewer than 35 times," a restaurant posted to Facebook following an exchange with the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 14

Terry Mccurdy
2d ago

don't go if you don't like the rule, for my self I won't spend a dime in Oregon the want to be California

Reply
9
Cid Peirce Quakenbush
1d ago

This business owner is a far left radical. Not just because of his mandates, but he's very political and not in a good or even moderate way.

Reply(4)
7
Related
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Restaurant deluged with threats after Naomi Wolf kicked out for ignoring vaccine policy

An Oregon restaurant has been deluged with angry messages, fake reservations and even death threats, after an influential online vaccine opponent was thrown out for failing to comply with the business’s vaccine requirement.On 30 June, Naomi Wolf, once known for her feminist writings and now an opponent of Covid vaccines, shared a video on Gettr of the moments just after she was, as she put it, “assertively ushered” out of Salem, Oregon’s Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails, a New American restaurant.In the clip, Ms Wolf acknowledges she saw the sign outside the restaurant mentioning its vaccine requirement, but compares herself...
RESTAURANTS
Long Beach Tribune

Black woman claims White man ‘dehumanized’ her and called her ‘an animal’ in front of her nephew and sister while they were at a park; the ‘racially motivated incident’ was caught on camera

The number of racial incidents nationwide is constantly on the rise in the last couple of years, but this trend is especially noticeable after the county reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns since the spring months last year. Per a CNN report from last fall, more than 10,000 people reported to law enforcement in 2020 that they were the victim of a hate crime because of their race or ethnicity, gender, religion or disability — a number that has been on the rise in recent years, according to FBI’s annual hate crime statistics report. Per VOA report, the rising trend continued last year as some of the largest US cities reported hate crimes spike of 39% and that continues in 2022 too.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Newsweek#Google
Mary Duncan

Woman who won't pledge allegiance to the flag gets asked to leave the country

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Well, it finally happened. I attended a city council meeting last week and before the meeting commenced we in the audience were all asked to stand and pledge our allegiance to the flag of the United States of America - and I wouldn’t.
The Independent

Survivor of migrant trailer says smugglers covered floor with powdered chicken bouillon to mask scent

A survivor of the trip that left 53 migrants dead in a sweltering semi-trailer abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio last week said she believes that the smugglers responsible for the trip covered the floor of the vehicle with powdered chicken bouillon to cover the human scent inside. In an interview with The Associated Press, 20-year-old Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás said that the smugglers also confiscated the migrants’ cell phones before the journey began.Ms Cardona Tomás, who hails from Guatemala City, was intubated and is now recovering at a hospital in San Antonio. She said that the substance...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene shares photoshopped image of Robert Crimo while pushing baseless shooting claims

Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted to spreading a photoshopped photo as she doubled down on a series of baseless claims about the mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The Georgia representative, a first-term congresswoman who is known for promoting outlandish conspiracy theories, began her bizarre assertions hours after the shooting on Monday when she suggested that suspected gunman Robert Crimo’s rampage could be blamed on illicit drug abuse or the side effects of commonly-used antidepressants. Despite a lack of publicly available evidence indicating Mr Crimo was a drug user of any sort, Ms Greene...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Videos of beheadings, glorifying school shootings and obsession with 47: Robert Crimo’s disturbing online world

His uncle said he “saw no signs of trouble”.The mayor said she remembers him as “just a little boy” when she knew him as a Cub Scout.Local police said that he wasn’t even on their radar.But a close look at Robert Crimo’s online presence tells a very different story.Across multiple platforms, the 21-year-old often posted disturbing and violent videos including one of a beheading.The amateur rapper, who goes by the stage name “Awake the Rapper”, celebrated death and glamourised school shootings in one of his music videos, culminating in the gunman being shot dead by police.There’s also the unexplained obsession...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Candace Owens absurdly says parents who are cool with drag queens are ‘underqualified to have children’

Candace Owens of The Daily Wire has come under fire after she claimed that parents that take their kids to drag queen story hour are “underqualified” to have children. “Of course, I have been covering the wonderful month of Pride, for which I feel no pride for at all. I think it should be called shame month. It’s absolute debauchery,” Ms Owens said on her programme on the conservative outlet. “I spoke about this last week and when you believe when you start to see that your government is sponsoring that, when they’re putting real dollars behind things like...
RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
888M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy