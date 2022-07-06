Naomi Wolf Accused of Inciting Harassment of Restaurant Over Vaccine Policy
"Her followers, cultists, whatever the hell they are, called us no fewer than 35 times," a restaurant posted to Facebook following an exchange with the...www.newsweek.com
"Her followers, cultists, whatever the hell they are, called us no fewer than 35 times," a restaurant posted to Facebook following an exchange with the...www.newsweek.com
don't go if you don't like the rule, for my self I won't spend a dime in Oregon the want to be California
This business owner is a far left radical. Not just because of his mandates, but he's very political and not in a good or even moderate way.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 14