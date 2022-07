Whether you are lucky enough to live in a place with central air, or have window units humming away, or suffer through the season with fans and open windows, one thing about the hottest part of summer is that the last thing you want to do is turn on an oven or crank up the stove. Summer is a time for light dishes that are more assembly than cooking, and if you are going to cook with a heat source, it is all about grilling outdoors so that you do not do anything to hot up the inside.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO