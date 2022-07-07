ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Won't Believe What Machine Gun Kelly Just Did On Stage—Is He Serious?!

By Louise Ferrer
 4 days ago
Splash News

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) had a major outrage during his Mainstream Sellout tour in New York and fans are still not over it.

According to an article published by Page Six, the 32-year-old rockstar was spotted “screaming at a crew member and smashing a guitar” during his sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden. The outlet reports that MGK “stormed off the stage [towards] the end of his show” and attempted to approach a male employee. Based on images obtained by Page Six, it was seen that a different crew member held MGK back “as he yelled from a short distance.”

Sources also said that while the rest of MGK’s band went on with the show and continued playing their music, the My Ex’s Best Friend singer proceeded back to the stage, picked up a guitar, and smashed it for everyone to see. (Wow.)

Additionally, Page Six noted that MGK partied at Catch post-concert, “where he slammed a champagne flute against his head in a Tommy Lee-inspired move.” Yikes!

In a recent Instagram post, MGK even shared pictures from that night he hurt himself. (Fair warning: There was a lot of blood!) Posted a day after his concert at Madison Square Garden, his caption wrote, “NYC you’re my bloody valentine.”

Fans immediately showed their support for the star as usual, but ultimately expressed their utmost concern. One user commented, “ILY but stop harming yourself” while another one wrote, “with peace and love, get help.”

In fact, MGK shared in his new Hulu documentary entitled Life In Pink that he almost took his own life during a phone call with his fiancée, Megan Fox. The rockstar mentioned, “I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me.”

He added, “I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.”

From this experience, MGK had an important realization. He shared, “I need to kick the drugs for real this time.”

