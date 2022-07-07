ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scooter-riding teen arrested with meth in Parlier, police say

By Kellie Helton
 4 days ago
PARLIER, Calif. (

) – A teenager was arrested after officers found him with several bags of meth last week, according to the Parlier Police Department.

On Friday, officers say they stopped to speak with a 15-year-old who was riding a scooter while holding an alcoholic beverage in the area of King Street and Orit Avenue.

While investigating, officers say they found several zip-lock bags of meth on the teen, who they say is a self-admitted gang member from the Reedley area.

The teen was taken into custody and booked into juvenile hall for possession of narcotics and drug sales.

