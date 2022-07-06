ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Posts A Romantic Reel On Instagram In Honor Of Her And Russell Wilson’s 6th Anniversary

By Samjah Iman
 2 days ago
Source: Future Publishing / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Anniversary is today, and Ciara is putting their love on full display. The “Goodies” singer posted a sentimental reel of her and Russell Wilson in acknowledgement of their 6th anniversary, and it’s a tear-jerker.

If you were in love with Ciara and Russell’s relationship before, you’ll probably be head-over-heels after watching this lovey-dovey reel. The video shows short, rare footage of the hot pair being in love as the beautiful Stevie Wonder ballad, “Ribbon In The Sky” plays in the background. The first clip starts off with them walking together with Ciara’s arm interlocked in Russell’s arm. It then shows them kissing each other on the cheek, posing fiercely in stylish threads, sharing a dance, and footage of their picturesque wedding day.

Ciara posted the video with the sweet caption that read, “Doing life with you has been everything I’ve hoped for, dreamt of, and more. It’s the best feeling in the world waking up to you everyday. I’m a better woman because of you. There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you. Happy Anniversary Mi Amore. My Best Friend. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson God is Good! Year 6. Forever to Go ❤️.”

Russell responded with a heartfelt message professing his love for the singer and their kids.

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s anniversary is a celebration for the masses. They have been couple-goals since they first began dating. Their love has set relationship standards for many causing women to even adopt the prayer Ciara prayed to manifest Russell. We love seeing them flex their relationship as they continue to grow in their union.

Best wishes, Ciara and Russell!

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Ciara
