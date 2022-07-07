Animals should be free

When we think about our independence and freedom in the United States, I wonder how many people think of the freedom of farmed animals. There are currently 1.6 billion animals in our nation’s 25,000 factory farms who often never see the light of day.

Cows, chickens, pigs and more are subjected to unnecessary breeding, overfeeding, abuse, and slaughter each and every day. The majority of these animals are raised in environments unfit for any beings and there seems to be no end in sight.

But releasing animals from cages, crates, and the psychological torment of BigAg and slaughterhouses can happen and is truly a step towards independence for all. When we stop treating animals as commodities, overall suffering in the world reduces, the Earth can heal, pandemic and antibiotic-resistance risks are reduced and human health will improve.

Luckily, there are options. Browse any grocery store or food co-op and you’ll uncover a variety of delicious, and nutritious, plant-based burgers and more. Companies like Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Gardein, and Field Roast are showing up at cookouts across the country and are proving that there can be freedom for all even during summer cookouts —Fourth of July and beyond.