KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The GBS|CIDP Foundation International serves patients living with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), and variants of the condition such as multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN) through support, education, research, and advocacy. GBS, CIDP, and variants such as MMN are rare disorders of the peripheral nerves, and the conditions can cause severe long-term disability if left untreated. Luckily, the conditions are generally treatable with a medicine called immunoglobulin (IG). IG can be given intravenously (IVIG) or subcutaneously (SCIG). IG therapy is created from source plasma donations, meaning the community relies on healthy people to donate their plasma in order for their medicines to be made. For patients living with these conditions, plasma donors are everyday heroes.

