Panthers don't intend to move QB Sam Darnold despite Baker Mayfield trade

By Ben Levine
 4 days ago
For better or worse, Sam Darnold will likely remain on Carolina's roster for this season. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield earlier Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean the organization will be bailing on its other high-priced quarterback. ESPN’s David Newton reports that the Panthers have no intention of moving Sam Darnold.

From a financial standpoint, this news isn’t a huge surprise. After the Panthers acquired Darnold from the Jets last offseason, they committed to the QB’s fifth-year option, locking the player in to a fully guaranteed $18.85M salary for the 2022 campaign. Considering the difficulties the Browns had finding a taker for Mayfield and his hefty fifth-year option, there’s little chance the Panthers would find a suitor who was willing to eat much (if any) of Darnold’s deal. In other words, it makes more sense for the Panthers to temporarily tolerate the cap hit vs. pawning him off (or paying to get off the contract).

Second, while teams would surely have interest in Darnold on their own terms, his salary and his ugly 2021 campaign likely means teams aren’t lining up for his services The QB took a step forward with the Jets in 2019 before regressing in 2020, and Darnold seemed to plateau on that underwhelming production in 2021. He finished the campaign having completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions while guiding the Panthers to a 4-7 record in 11 starts.

Finally, the Panthers won’t trade Darnold because they sincerely intend on having a quarterback competition. We heard earlier that the 2018 draftees would likely go head-to-head for the starting gig, allowing the team to also use 2022 as a developmental year for third-round rookie Matt Corral. Indeed, Newton passes along that the Panthers “haven’t counted Darnold out,” and the organization won’t automatically hand the keys to its offense to Mayfield. In fact, Carolina is optimistic that the Mayfield acquisition could even light a fire under Darnold.

Ultimately, while the Panthers may be saying they have no intention of moving Darnold, it’s probably more accurate to say that they don’t have the ability to move him considering the lack of suitors. So, for at least the time being, the organization is saying the right things and pointing toward a QB competition.

