Jameis Winston practices without knee brace amid recovery from torn ACL

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston

It looks like Jameis Winston has taken a major step in his recovery from a knee injury. The Saints quarterback posted a video on Instagram that showed him practicing without a brace.

When Winston was participating in Saints minicamp, he was often seen wearing a brace on his surgically repaired knee, and reports indicated he was walking with a notable limp. Now, about eight months after tearing his ACL and damaging his MCL, the QB appeared to be practicing without any restrictions. Winston previously stated a desire to continue wearing a brace even once he’s fully cleared to practice, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll stick with that plan.

Winston and the Saints have continually expressed optimism that the QB will be ready to go come Week 1 of the 2020 campaign. However, Winston also cautioned that he’ll still prioritize his long-term health as he looks to make his return.

“We’re taking this process slowly,” Winston said earlier this offseason, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. “It’s about getting better every day. I’m embracing it, and I’m excited to be able to talk football and just keep progressing.”

The former first overall pick was having a bounce-back season while replacing Drew Brees in New Orleans. He went 5-2 as a starter, completing 59 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. A Week 8 knee injury ended his season prematurely, but the Saints were still willing to commit to the QB this offseason. New Orleans ended up re-signing the injured free agent to a two-year, $28M deal, and while he sits atop the depth chart, he’ll see some competition for the starting gig from veteran Andy Dalton.

