Medford, OR

No illegal firework citations after over 100 complaints in Medford

By Tiffany Olin
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedford, Ore. — If you were trying to go to sleep early on the 4th of July, chances are that was not possible because of the fireworks. Aerial fireworks are banned across the state of Oregon, but people still light them illegally every year--despite the risk of a hefty...

ktvl.com

oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Josephine Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

1 dead in fatal crash on Highway 260

Josephine County, Ore. — One woman is dead in a single vehicle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 18. On July 7, an investigation by Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by 49 year old Tracy Allen of Grants Pass, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was totally engulfed. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

14K marijuana plants seized in Josephine County, 2 arrested

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of marijuana plants were seized from two properties in Wolf Creek this week and two people were arrested in connection with the illegal grow operation, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLIST ESCAPES POLICE PURSUIT

A motorcyclist escaped police pursuit on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:20 p.m. a deputy was in the 6000 block of Garden Valley Road when a black sport motorcycle passed his patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED ATTEMPT TO ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman after an alleged attempt to elude incident early Thursday. A DCSO report said at 1:00 a.m. a vehicle passed a patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Alameda Street in Roseburg. The vehicle showed no signs of slowing down. The deputy initiated his overhead lights and almost simultaneously the vehicle reportedly ran a red light at the corner of Stephens and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
SUTHERLIN, OR
KDRV

SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point

UPDATE: The suspect who barricaded himself in the house was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement personnel did not return fire after having been fired upon by the suspect. The victim of the assault is alive, having left the house earlier. Jackson County Sheriffs told NewsWatch...
KDRV

JMET raid destroys 3.5 tons of processed illegal marijuana in Wolf Creek

More than 40,000 illegal marijuans plants and 3.5 tons of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed Wednesday in Wolf Creek, Oregon. Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant on two address on. Frontage Road and Speaker Road. Numerous greenhouses and indoor grow facilities were discovered during the raid....
WOLF CREEK, OR
KTVL

Man arrested in Grants Pass for luring 15-year-old girl online

GRANTS PASS — A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday, July 8, after agreeing to meet with a 15-year-old female for the purposes of a sexual encounter. Grants Pass police and detectives arrested William Richardson and lodged him in the Josephine County jail. Richardson is facing the following charges:
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Forums for funding law enforcement are scheduled in Josephine County

Josephine County Commissioner Herman Baertschiger will host a series of law enforcement forums throughout the county beginning July 11. The first forum will take place at 6 p.m. on July 11 at Wild River Pizza, 249 North Redwood Highway in Cave Junction. The second will be 6 p.m. on July 12 in Merlin Community Park, 100 Acorn St. in Merlin.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Two arrested in Wolf Creek unlicensed cannabis bust

Wolf Creek — Two people were arrested Wednesday, July 6 during law enforcement raids of two unlicensed cannabis operations in Wolf Creek. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) searched the 1300 block of Frontage Road and the 80 block of Speaker Road, Wolf Creek, locating 14,000 cannabis plants and approximately 7,000 pounds of processed cannabis in one of the outbuildings.
WOLF CREEK, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT

A Klamath Falls man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 6:00 p.m. officers were called to Stewart Park for a second disturbance involving the same parties. It was determined that the 49-year old threatened a victim with bear mace, which was seized from the suspect’s vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTVL

Ask 10: Who painted the mural on the corner of Central and 5th in Medford?

MEDFORD — News 10 viewer Mavis Marney wrote in and asked, “There's a magnificent mural on a wall on the southeast corner of Central & 5th Street--it raises the spirit and brightens up the parking lot. Would love to know who the artist is and who sponsored it. We need more of it in the downtowns of our great county of Jackson. I hope you'll go and see it.”
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident Hwy. 38, Douglas Co., July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was traveling east overtaking a motorhome in the passing lanes when it crossed the centerline and crashed head on into a westbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Cathy Fore (60) of North Bend. A red Peterbilt dump truck, operated by David Buoy (60) of Clatskanie, was traveling westbound following the Jeep Cherokee and attempted to avoid the collision by steering into the eastbound lane where it crashed through an eastbound bumper-pulled Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Grey Ford F150, operated by Timothy Prulheire (70) of Grants Pass. The grey Ford F150 traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck, operated by Dillan Bloomer (27) of Clark Fork, Idaho, pulling a flatbed utility trailer hauling a grader. Cedric Lossing was transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Cathy Fore and a passenger in the Jeep, Patrick Culbertson (70) of Myrtle Point, were transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Patrick Culbertson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at RiverBend. David Buoy and Dillon Bloomer were uninjured. Timothy Prulheire and his passenger, Joan Prulhiere (81) of Grants Pass, reported minor injury but declined medical treatment at the scene. Hwy 38 traffic remained open while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Scottsburg Fire Department, Reach Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire and Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Semi-trucks crash, spill plywood onto I-5 in Jackson County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 5 southbound was closed for about 10 hours Tuesday after two semi-trucks carrying plywood crashed in Jackson County, officials said. According to Oregon State Police, the collision happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-5 southbound near milepost 11. The initial investigation revealed traffic had slowed when a semi, driven by 58-year-old Theresa Thompson, rear-ended another semi.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

ASK 10: "Why not close public lands during extreme fire danger?"

Grants Pass, Ore. — News 10 viewer, Rick Friedman, wrote in and asked: "Our neighbor to the south, California, closes all forest service lands when fire season hits extreme. This can be seen when driving on Highway 199 towards the coast and on Highway 5 driving south. All back roads are gated shut. We have one road here in Grants Pass, Spencer Creek Road, that goes to BLM and National Forest Land. This road does not close during fire season because it is "public land." People camp, shoot guns, dump trash, and drive the back county at will. Why is this?"
GRANTS PASS, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal crash on HWY 38-Douglas County

Douglas County(Released by Oregon State Police)-On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Drug treatment funding for Josephine County on the cusp of approval

Measure 110, which decriminalized minor drug possession in the state of Oregon, is continuing to build out its Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRNs) to treat those struggling with addiction. Up for a vote on Wednesday during a meeting of the Oversight and Accountability Council for the first-in-the-nation program was further...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

