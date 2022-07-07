ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

4 hospitalized after Tampa shooting, police say

By Beth Rousseau, Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said four people are being treated at a local hospital after a shooting in Tampa Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the area of Courtland Street North and Chelsea Street East.

Investigators spent hours collecting evidence from the scene. Evidence markers littered the ground. There were more than 30 bullet casings.

Police said three men and a women were hurt in the shooting. They are expected to be okay.

It’s unclear if police have identified a suspect or if they have anyone in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

