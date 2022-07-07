ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

‘Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures’ make impact across Florida

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MLVC_0gX28fK300

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Central Florida mini horse therapy organization is bringing comfort to hospitals, hospice, nursing homes and schools.

Mary Rose Gullet founded non-profit “Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures” to bring therapy horses to facilities across Florida.

Gullet said Honey, Belle, Dumpling, Bailey, Ninja, Sugarfoot and Ladybug are all therapy horses for the organization, which visits Tampa General Hospital. The horses also visit Saint Leo University, Pasco Hernando State College, University of Central Florida Advent Health in Orlando and Gulfside Hospice. Gullet said they also visit smaller nursing homes and local schools.

The organization began in 2018 and Gullet said they quickly realized how Honey and the other therapy horses were affecting dementia and Alzheimer’s patients.

“The smells, sight and touch of the horses bring back memories that are long forgotten. It is incredible to see and be a part of such a unique service that genuinely makes a ripple effect impact on the facilities we visit,” she said.

Gullet said the horses’ visits also impact the staff, as well as guests and patients.

“In our most recent Tampa General Hospital visit, we were told numerous times, ‘this little, tiny horse just made my entire day. You have no idea how much I really needed this,'” she said.

Another staff member said “all her anxiety and stress literally washed away.”

The horses’ impact on the communities they serve is tremendous, according to Gullet.

During the pandemic, she decided to return to graduate school to become a licensed clinical social worker and Gullet is an honors student at Saint Leo University. She hopes to be able to do more in-depth work with therapy horses and the community.

“For example, equine-facilitated psychotherapy sessions can help people with PTSD, eating disorders, autism, veterans and dementia,” she said.

Gullet said all the hard work is worth it.

“If the tiny horse makes that big of an impact on [someone’s] day on crossed paths within in a hospital, then it’s worth all the hard work that goes in behind the scenes to facilitate our therapy visits,” said Gullet.

You can follow along with Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures on Facebook and Instagram.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
niceville.com

Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Therapy#Honey#Ladybug#Tampa General Hospital#Saint Leo University#Gulfside Hospice
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Florida man fries egg outside as temperatures soar

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has gone viral after filming himself frying an egg amidst the summer heat in the Sunshine state. The TikTok video shows Tyler Green, cracking an egg on a frying pan that was laying outside in the Florida heat for just about 10 minutes.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

6 amazing seafood places in Florida

When it comes to seafood dishes, it's all about the way you prepare it. Once you learn how to cook it right, it's hard not to fall in love with seafood. However, even if you love to cook it at home, we all love to go out to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, our partner or some family members.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Publix Sub On Sale

Florida is know for so many things. Our beautiful beaches, theme parks, those crazy Florida stories and Publix subs!!!!! That’s right, everyone from Florida loves those freshly made “Pub Subs.” Well good news “Pub Sub” lovers, the chicken tender sub is on sale!!. You can...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
PTSD
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Doctors Hospital procedure cures throat issues without surgery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new procedure at Sarasota Doctors Hospital is working wonders for patients suffering from throat issues. ABC7 sat down with a physician at the hospital who is handling peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) procedures, a medical process where the doctors insert a flexible tube into a patients esophagus to fix problems deep inside their bodies. Doctors call it “state of the art” technology that avoids discomfort associated with surgeries.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Marine father, family create GoFundMe to send space-loving son's cremated remains to the moon

LAKELAND, Fla. — The family of an 11-year-old boy who recently died unexpectedly is putting forth the effort to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams of space travel. Matthew Gallagher was an all-around great kid, his parents said. He never met a stranger and was your typical goofball of an 11-year-old older brother to his 8-year-old sister, Savannah. His parents, Cori, and Scott Gallagher, who is a U.S. Marine, said their son had an out-of-this-world personality.
LAKELAND, FL
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy