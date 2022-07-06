ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora Public Schools, union reach agreement on pay raises for teachers

By David Mullen
 2 days ago

Teachers in Aurora Public Schools would receive a substantial pay increase when the school year begins under a tentative agreement between the district and the union.

The proposed raise would "likely end up as one of the highest in the Denver metro area," Superintendent Rico Munn wrote in a letter to district staff on Wednesday.

Salaries would be increased by a minimum of 5.5%. The average wage increase for district staff would be 8.5%, according to the district.

Classified, administrative or professional technical staff would also receive a raise, according to the district.

If passed by the Aurora Education Association Board, the proposed raise would amount to a nearly 34% increase in wages since the 2018-19 school year, according to the district.

"I would like to thank those who served on the negotiation teams," Munn wrote in the letter. "These staff members spent over 45 hours at the negotiation table working together to talk through tough issues."

David Heitz

Denver ramps up tobacco enforcement

Denver plans to add three positions in the Department of Public Health and Environment to enforce laws that keep cigarettes away from children. The city also plans to spend more than $600,000 on smoking cessation programs for ethnic minorities, LGBT people, and those with low incomes. According to the health department, these groups use tobacco more than other people.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Five cities sue the state of Colorado over a law barring them from taxing school construction materials

DENVER — Five cities have filed a lawsuit against the state and Governor Jared Polis over a new law that’s set to go into effect next month. HB22-1024 requires home rule cities to exempt construction and building materials used in public school construction from sales and use taxes. Those taxes are levied on contractors and subcontractors as part of the school construction and repair process.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Arvada Neighbors Fighting Planned RV Park on Former Landfill

Sharon McCarthy lives in the Forest Springs neighborhood of northwest Arvada. Last December, she and her neighbors, as well as residents of the nearby Geos and West Woods Mesa neighborhoods, received notices from the City of Arvada that a developer would be putting an RV park at 6800 Kilmer Street, the nearby site of a former landfill that backs up to Ralston Creek.
ARVADA, CO
Colorado State
