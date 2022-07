Several years ago, one of Mona Hajj’s long-term clients purchased a condo in Bethany Beach for the whole family to vacation together, but it didn’t take long before they outgrew the place. After 20 years of working closely with the client on multiple homes, it was time to take on a ground-up project that would become the ultimate retreat for their busy, growing family that’s now spread across both coasts. They struck gold by finding a spectacular beachfront lot in the same neighborhood as their condominium building, and it was time to hit the ground running.

BETHANY BEACH, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO