The U.S. Air Force Academy has promoted Col. Otis Jones to Brigadier General during a ceremony that saw his family pinning on his new rank. The 1995 academy grad will be leaving the Colorado Springs, Colorado base and heading to take over as commander of the 86th Airlift Wing at the Ramstein Air Base located in Rhineland-Palatinate, a state in southwestern Germany. Ramstein serves as headquarters for the United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa and also NATO Allied Command.

