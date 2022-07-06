ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers receive threats amid Jan 6 Committee hearings

By Alexandra Limon
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Members of Congress say the investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol is leading to new threats both against Congress members involved in the investigation and against witnesses who were close to Trump in the days before and after the attack on the Capitol.

On Twitter, Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger released audio recordings of threatening phone calls aimed at him that he says staff members, like college and high school interns, have to deal with.

“We know who your family is and we’re going to get you,” one recording said.

Lawmakers involved in the investigation of the attack on the U.S. Capitol are not the only ones being targeted with threats. Congresswoman Judy Chu (D-CA) says Trump’s inner-circle has been threatening the witnesses the Select Committee is trying to talk to.

“They have been intimidating witnesses implying that there will be tremendous damage if they even do a deposition,” Chu said.

Congresswoman Chu says the intimidation tactics have been systematic.

“They are sending emails, implying that they will be rewarded if they take the 5th Amendment or do not appear,” Chu said.

The investigation into the attack on the Capitol is still moving forward, with the next public hearing slated for July 12.

The committee members say the next hearings will follow up on new details and information they have learned thanks to the witnesses who have cooperated and testified under oath.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is sharing a firsthand look at the threats he and his family have received since he became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump. On Sunday, the Republican shared a threatening letter on Twitter that had been addressed to his wife, Sofia Boza-Holman — a former communications staffer for then-Vice President Mike Pence — and mailed to their home.
UPI News

FBI subpoenas two Arizona state lawmakers in Jan. 6 investigation

July 2 (UPI) -- The FBI has subpoenaed two Arizona state lawmakers in its investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Sen. Kelly Townsend, of the Republican Party, told The Arizona Republic that the FBI had issued them subpoenas. Fann added that the FBI had issued a Freedom of Information Act request "in the form of a subpoena for my emails and communications," but similar to Townsend, did not comment further.
