Local sheriff's office searching for three fugitives who cut off ankle monitors

By Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release
 2 days ago

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help locating three inmates who cut their ankle monitor’s off and failed to return to the jail.

Levi J. Bautista, 22, Tyson Greene Mitchell, 35, and Peter Andrew Lewis, 42, had been released from the Bonneville County Jail on ankle monitors for work release and court ordered furlough, however just after noon Deputies discovered all three monitors indicated they had been cut. Deputies believe all three had been in the same location at some point today and have not returned to the jail as ordered by the court.

Bautista is described as being approximately 5’ 10” tall, 180 lbs, with Black hair and Brown Eyes. Mitchell is also approximately 5’ 10” tall and 185 lbs with Black hair and Brown eyes. Mitchell also has a tattoo on his neck with the numbers “208”. Lewis is described as approximately 5’ 7” tall, 200 lbs, with Black hair and Brown Eyes.

Anyone encountering these suspects should not approach and immediately call Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or their local Law Enforcement. Tips and information as to the whereabouts of these suspects can also be submitted anonymously online at www.ifcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.

