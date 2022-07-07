Does anyone know where this billboard is? It was allegedly put up somewhere in Houston, and I want to see it
Posted by u/malpeko
It was at Fondren and Beltway 8. The XIV ad was removed by the time I got there at 6:45 PM. (u/EatingWithStephano)
Is this for a dance party or a gaming session? I'm so confused and I don't think I want to know (u/cajunaggie08)
Didn't realize this was in Houston... Never expected a /r/ffxiv and /r/houston crossover. (u/piercedj316)
That was here? I read about it but I just assumed it was in LA for some reason. Not surprised it got taken down, no way Square Enix was happy about it. (u/Leunam23)
Lmao this was on Beltway 8. I play this game but the people who host this stuff are uhhh… weird. (u/PegLegManlet)
Comments / 9