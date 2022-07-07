Does anyone know where this billboard is? It was allegedly put up somewhere in Houston, and I want to see it

A retired couple could be on the verge of losing their home in Cypress, Texas as they face a lawsuit for feeding ducks in their neighborhood. George and Kathleen Rowe were sued by the Lakeland Community Homeowners Association after receiving complaints from their neighbors who alleged the ducks have been causing damage to their property, the Houston Chronicle reports. The lawsuit asks the court to order the couple to stop feeding "any wildlife … in the community," and seeks a lien against their property for the costs incurred in bringing their unit into compliance with the subdivision's charter – plus attorneys' fees.

1 DAY AGO