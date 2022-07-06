Britney Gets Obnoxious on Instagram, Again

Source: Britney Spears / Instagram.com/BritneySpears

Just a few weeks ago, Britney Spears said she was taking a break from social media. Now, instead of staying OUT of the limelight while on her honeymoon, Spears flaunts obnoxious PDA on her Instagram account.

Apparently, Britney Spears and her hubby Sam are living their best life on their honeymoon.

She shared video dancing and kissing her man. She captioned the post, “Am I obnoxious enough ??? Do you guys think its real ????” She also posted a topless pic and said, “No this is not a girls gone wild campaign.”

Does Britney seem ok? Does she go too fast on social media?