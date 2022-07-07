ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Warning as hundreds of jellyfish wash up on Somerset beaches

Beachgoers have been told to be careful after hundreds of jellyfish have washed up on shorelines. Visitors to Burnham-on-Sea, Brean and Berrow sands in Somerset, have been warned to give the barrel and moon jellyfish space as they can give a small sting. Jolyon Chesworth from Somerset Wildlife Trust said...
BBC

River Conwy: Wild oysters move to 'nurseries' to raise numbers

Scientists reintroducing oysters into a river are preparing to move thousands from "maternity wards" to "nurseries". The three-year project on the River Conwy is part of a plan to increase the number of wild oysters around Britain. The project is costing about £1.2m, and it is hoped they will filter...
