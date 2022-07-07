ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

It be like this, and exactly how you say it in Spanish too so they know what you’re talking about

It be like this, and exactly how you say it in Spanish too so they know what you’re talking about lmaoGringoMambi

You forgot Meek donal’s & Berber king (u/omg_zombies)
Nothing is better that un buen papayon (u/elyuma)
I'm gonna drive on the espresgüei to get to the gualmar in jayalia to buy bibaporú, and then I'll go to cosco to buy chistics. Edit: to add products (u/sigmmakappa)

