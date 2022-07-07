It be like this, and exactly how you say it in Spanish too so they know what you’re talking about
You forgot Meek donal’s & Berber king (u/omg_zombies)
Nothing is better that un buen papayon (u/elyuma)
I'm gonna drive on the espresgüei to get to the gualmar in jayalia to buy bibaporú, and then I'll go to cosco to buy chistics. Edit: to add products (u/sigmmakappa)
