Stockton, CA

A FREE residential e-waste collection is happening this Saturday, July 9

Cory M. Arnold
 4 days ago

A FREE residential e-waste collection is happening this Saturday, July 9.

For questions, contact our Recycling Hotline at (209) 937-8831.

A FREE residential e-waste collection is happening this Saturday, July 9.

Keeping up with city of Stockton on July 6th

