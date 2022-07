Homicide detectives are on scene of a man found deceased in a field in the 2000 block of Cullen Blvd near the Gulf Fwy service road about 1:30 pm. Houston Police

Prelim info is the man, believed in his 30s, suffered trauma to his body.

Please avoid the area.

