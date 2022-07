Tips from the NoMi Code Compliance Department to keep our City clean!

All household garbage should be bagged before being placed in your trash cart.

Bagging your garbage helps keep your trash cart clean and prevents trash from spilling on the ground when being serviced.

Sec.9-22

