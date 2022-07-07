This Saturday, July 9th, City of Miami will be hosting an Electronic Recycling Day

Welcome to what is a very rarely available 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with balcony CONDO unit located on the 9th floor of the Madison in downtown Miami. Condo has been updated with vinyl flooring throughout out the unit, newer stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, AC is newer unit. Fabulous Amenities including pool. tennis court, basketball court, gym, volleyball court, internet room, BBQ area, pool/poker table, private theater, party room. Close to Brickell, Miami Beach, Wynwood, Midtown, close to restaurants, and exciting Miami night life in a city that is constantly growing. Unit is currently on a current lease that will expire September 2022.
