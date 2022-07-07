This Saturday, July 9th, City of Miami will be hosting an Electronic Recycling Day

Metrorail to the beach, preferably along 195 with a stop around NW 1st(ish). A tram system in Miami Beach. Metromover expanded farther north. More Metrorail than that, but that's my specific bugaboo. So much E/W traffic could be dealt with by getting the tourists on a damn train. Tri-Rail from downtown with much better service levels. Even what existed ~10 years ago would be much better than what we have today. Better frequency would do wonders for getting more people to ride. When headways are an hour or more most of the day people have to stress about it. When they come every half hour even off peak it's not a big deal to miss a train. Related, upgrade the corridor south of Golden Glades so the train can run at a decent speed. It hits 70+ MPH north of there, but track speed is like 30 in Miami-Dade. It's ridiculous. Basically, just make it so that leaving the car at home is an option for more than a tiny percentage of the population. Even if it only covered areas where there is already decent density it would make a huge difference. For areas where rail of any sort is infeasible, frequent bus service coordinated with the trains would be a huge help. It's pretty fucked how crappy the bus service is at Waterford and other major employment centers around the airport. I get why it's like that in Miami Springs, but busier areas should have service better than once an hour. (u/wyrdough)

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO