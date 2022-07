Claim your dose Friday, 7/8, or Saturday, 7/9, at #ClevelandTallShipsFestival, 10AM-2PM. Cleveland Department of Public Health

Get dose 1 or any booster shot, receive a $100 gift card.

Refer anyone for any shot, pocket a $25 gift card.

