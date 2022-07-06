CMPD Chief Says Why No High-Speed Chase

Today an individual in Charlotte who is suspected of breaking and entering into a residence led to a chase lasting more than two hours with multiple stolen cars that only ended after the suspect crashed his final stolen vehicle.

On “Breaking with Brett Jensen,” Brett shares audio from a press conference with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings who explained the actions of officers as well as the department’s pursuit policy.

Chief Jennings made a point to commend his officers, explain how engaging in a true high-speed chase could have exacerbated the situation and point out that serious injuries were avoided.

Chief Jennings also shared why measures like stop sticks failed to stop driver as well as what the day’s events could mean for the future of the departments pursuit policy.

