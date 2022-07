BOISE - Families who need assistance paying for school meals will be required to submit an application for free and reduced-price school meals for the 2022-23 school year. The change comes with Congress’ passing of the $3 billion Keep Kids Fed Act, which reinstates a requirement that low-income students who are above the poverty line pay a reduced price for school meals. During the pandemic, this requirement was waived, which meant meals were free for all students, regardless of income status, and no application was required.

