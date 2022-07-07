ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

July 6th: Updates from Long Beach Recycles, Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation and Los Angeles County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYX9C_0gX20sGa00
Anyone can get #monkeypox, which can spread by close/intimate contact with an infected person or by touching contaminated materials.Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation

Long Beach Recycles

Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation: Park on the Move is FREE program for kids 6 to 13 years old

Park on the Move is FREE program for kids 6 to 13 years old.Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation. Park on the Move is FREE program for kids 6 to 13 years old. It brings the power of play and physical fitness to schools located in LA County. Activities include a mobile skatepark, sports, arts and crafts, and board games. Learn more at https://t.co/iY0yoyWsQa.
2422 Burkett Road, El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA, 91732

Great Location for a starter home or for an investment. This cozy property is priced reasonably to sell fast. It comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms. Spacious Yard that offer's the perfect area for entertainment for family and friends. The garage can be easily converted to an ADU and generate additional source of income.
7514 Quinn St, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90241

Don't miss out on this charming Orange Estates home! Property features a newly renovated kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, and incredible backyard. Not only is there a covered patio in the back yard, but also a detached studio which could be perfect for a gym, art studio, or a home office. The backyard is truly your own oasis complete with mature landscaping and beautiful well established flowers. One of the most desirable locations in Downey and only walking distance to Rio Hondo Golf Club, Furman Park, and Rio Hondo Elementary School.* Disclosure: One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a second living room *
Los Angeles County's Farnsworth Park is Home for the 25th Summer Concert Series

Farnsworth Park gives view of Pasadena's cityscape and nighttime lights of LA County;Photo by Don Simkovich. Watching a free summer concert in historic Farnsworth Park is a summer tradition in Altadena, the unincorporated community hugging the foothills just north of Pasadena. The Altadena Rotary hosts the concert series that’s in its 25th season with nine performances, kicking off Saturday evening, July 9 and runs through mid-September.
1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.
NBC Los Angeles

Is LA County's Indoor Mask Mandate Going to Come Back? At This Rate, It Might

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly again, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths going up every day. That means Los Angeles could reinstate the indoor mask policy within weeks. Residents of LA County were warned that the return of COVID-19-related restrictions could be a possibility. Now, officials from the Department of Public Health are saying it's time to pull the masks out of storage -- we might need them soon.
Whittier: 7 Best Places to visit in Whittier, CA

"Whittier, a small community of 87,000 people, is located in Los Angeles County. Whittier is 12 miles away from the city, but it is considered a suburb." Whittier offers all the amenities of a major city but is only 15 miles away from the Pacific Coast. It also has great weather and makes it a popular choice for Southern California visitors who want to get away from the hustle and bustle.
Another house party turns deadly with three shot dead in LA County area

DOWNEY, Calif. – Three men were shot dead and two other people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday while attending what police called “some sort of residential party” in Downey. Officers were sent to the 8100 block of Leeds Street at about 12:45 a.m. regarding a call of...
6 Best Places to visit in Santa Fe Springs, CA

"Santa Fe Springs, Spanish for "Holy Faith"), is a Los Angeles County city, California, United States. It is one the Gateway Cities in southeast Los Angeles County. Santa Fe Spring, which means "holy faith" in Spanish, was first used to mineral springs that Dr. James E. Fulton purchased from the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway in 1886."
KABC

‘Buy a Tesla’ Buttigieg meets with Mayor ‘Months-waiting-for-Ambassadorship’ Garcetti at LAX

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles International and Long Beach airports are getting federal dollars for infrastructure improvements. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg walked the grounds of LAX today with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city dignitaries. He pledged money that was approved yesterday as part of the federal infrastructure law. One-billion dollars is earmarked for 85 airports nationwide. LAX will receive 50-million dollars and Long Beach 10-point-six million. The money will augment the cost of upgrades at both airports over the next five years.
HeySoCal

Gas price slide continues in LA, Orange counties

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 25th consecutive day and 26th time in 27 days, decreasing 2.7 cents to $6.175. The average price has dropped 28.5 cents over the past 27 days, including 3.4 cents Friday, according to...
