July 6th: Updates from Greater Cleveland RTA, Cleveland Public Library and Cuyahoga County OEM

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Public Schools students who live in the communities of the former Garfield and Kenmore high schools will start school Aug. 29 in a brand new building. The 260,000-square-foot Garfield Community Learning Center is located on the 10-acre site of the former Garfield High School in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood at 435 N. Firestone Blvd. The new high school will serve a larger footprint than any other neighborhood school at Akron Public Schools, according to Marketing Communications Director Mark Williamson. It combines the former Kenmore High School (in Southwest Akron) with Garfield’s current enrollment (from Firestone Park/South Akron).

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO