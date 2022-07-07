ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

July 6th: Updates from Greater Cleveland RTA, Cleveland Public Library and Cuyahoga County OEM

Darlene L. Jones
 3 days ago
When swimming this summer, remember to wash your hands for 20 seconds before eating food, especially if you have been playing in or touching sand.Cuyahoga County OEM

Cuyahoga County OEM

Cleveland Public Library

Cleveland Department of Public Health

Greater Cleveland RTA

Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.

Cleveland Scene

Former Cleveland Councilman Basheer Jones Endorses Lee Weingart in Cuyahoga County Exec Race

Former Cleveland City Councilman and 2021 mayoral candidate Basheer Jones has formally endorsed Republican Lee Weingart in the race for Cuyahoga County Executive. Standing on the corner of E. 79th and Hough Avenue Thursday morning, Jones said that he'd spoken with Weingart and believed his policies would bring economic opportunity to residents of Cleveland's east side, at least more effectively than Weingart's opponent, Democrat Chris Ronayne.
Cleveland.com

Akron Public Schools’ new Garfield Community Learning Center to open Aug. 29

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Public Schools students who live in the communities of the former Garfield and Kenmore high schools will start school Aug. 29 in a brand new building. The 260,000-square-foot Garfield Community Learning Center is located on the 10-acre site of the former Garfield High School in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood at 435 N. Firestone Blvd. The new high school will serve a larger footprint than any other neighborhood school at Akron Public Schools, according to Marketing Communications Director Mark Williamson. It combines the former Kenmore High School (in Southwest Akron) with Garfield’s current enrollment (from Firestone Park/South Akron).
Darlene L. Jones

City of Cleveland on July 3rd: Updates from City of Cleveland, RTA and Cleveland Water Pollution Control

City Hall will be closed tomorrow, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day.City of Cleveland. Cleveland Water Pollution Control (WPC)
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Cleveland activist demands change after violent Fourth of July holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After nearly two dozen people were shot in Cleveland over the Fourth of July holiday, and an outspoken community activist is challenging city leaders to spend more time listening to the community to prevent further tragedies. Art McKoy, founder of Black on Black Crime, Inc., addressed...
Cleveland.com

Parma, beware - Twinsburg’s experience shows golf course clubhouses are money pits

Concerning the $4 million Cuyahoga County Council members are considering giving Parma for a new golf course clubhouse and community center: They might want to call residents of Twinsburg to see how well the city-owned multimillion-dollar Gleneagles Golf Course clubhouse/restaurant/event center has been going for them since it was built. The golf course clubhouse facility has never been profitable and is supplemented by the city’s general fund by hundreds of thousands of dollars yearly.
WKYC

Weekend concerts in Akron moved from Lock 3 to Goodyear Theatre amid downtown protests of Jayland Walker police shooting

AKRON, Ohio — This weekend's concerts that were scheduled to take place at Lock 3 in downtown Akron have been moved to the Goodyear Theatre. Although officials gave no specific reason for the change in venue, it comes as the city of Akron reinstated its overnight curfew – which will remain in effect until further notice -- amid ongoing protests regarding the police shooting death of Jayland Walker.
