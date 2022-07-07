ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July 6th: Updates from Houston Health Dept, Houston Police and Harris County Public Health

Victoria G. Jackson
 3 days ago
Re-discover what Parks has to offer this summer by planning a day at one of the beautiful parks in #HarrisCounty!Harris County Public Health #GetVaxxed

Houston Health Dept

Houston Police

Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.

KWTX

Harris County toddler found dead after being alone at pool

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 3-year-old toddler has been pronounced dead in Harris County after being found unresponsive. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at around noon. July 9 to a residence in the 10200 block of Cascade Hills near Sam Houston Race Park. According to Harris County Sheriff...
Click2Houston.com

‘Worst surge of COVID that we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic’: Doctors send warning as cases continue to rise in Houston area

HOUSTON – With Harris County having a count of more than 1 million COVID cases, and Houston wastewater revealing seven times more of the virus than this time in 2020, local doctors are warning residents to take precautions when it comes to COVID-19. Dr. James McDeavitt, the Executive VP and Dean of Clinical Affairs at Baylor College of Medicine, said while many may not realize this, by the numbers, this latest surge of COVID cases is indicative of how widespread the virus is in the Houston area.
fox26houston.com

3 Houston-area men sentenced for selling drugs through fake prescriptions

HOUSTON - A pharmacist, a pharmacy owner, and a drug dealer all from the Houston area were sentenced for selling prescription opioids - among other drugs, and laundering the money. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hassan Barnes, 56, a pharmacist formerly from Missouri City was sentenced Friday for...
KHOU

Huge crowds line up for BakerRipley Utility Assistance drive

HOUSTON — BakerRipley’s annual Utility Assistance Drive in Southwest Houston drew huge crowds on Saturday. Despite the heat, lines wrapped around the agency’s Aberdeen Campus, giving a glimpse at the great need for utility assistance in the Houston area. Rosio Aguilar was among dozens that showed up.
fox26houston.com

Toddler dies after drowning in swimming pool in NW Harris Co.: Sheriff

HOUSTON - A toddler tragically died Saturday after drowning in a swimming pool in northwest Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but investigators were called out to the 10200 block of Cascade Hills near Sam Houston Race Park. That's where officials said they found a toddler, believed to be about 3-years-old, unresponsive in a swimming pool.
fox26houston.com

Man who 'took control' of Harris Co. deputy sergeant's taser shot, killed: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Officials say a man has died after Harris County deputies tried arresting him when he allegedly took control of a sergeant's taser. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but we're told the incident occurred on the 15000 block of Kuykendahl in northwest Harris County. That's where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says one of the sergeants was taking an unidentified man into custody.
