Chapman, Bichette HR; Jays edge A's 2-1 to snap 5-game skid

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole took the mound in Minnesota's Target Field Thursday night having allowed only three home runs in his last nine starts, a span of 55 innings and 218 batters faced. The Twins would get him for three homers in three batters to start the game. It would...
Chicago Cubs star catcher Willson Contreras is off to a red-hot start at the plate in the 2022 MLB season. An unrestricted free agent in 2023, Contreras was arbitration-eligible this season, though he and the Cubs avoided that occurrence with Thursday’s agreement. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers has the details.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a three-run homer hours after he was named the NL starter at third base for the All-Star Game and Blake Snell struck out 11 for his first victory of the season, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-3 victory over the sliding San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Machado was voted to start the All-Star Game in a tight race against St. Louis’ Nolan Arenado. He lifted the Padres to a 3-0 lead before they made an out, sending a drive off Sam Long into the seats in left. It was his second in as many nights and his 14th overall. It will be Machado’s third All-Star Game start, and first in the NL, up the freeway at Dodger Stadium on July 19. Snell (1-5) had a second straight strong start and finally earned a win. He permitted one run and three hits in six innings.
Comments / 0