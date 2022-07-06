Chapman, Bichette HR; Jays edge A's 2-1 to snap 5-game skid

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a three-run homer hours after he was named the NL starter at third base for the All-Star Game and Blake Snell struck out 11 for his first victory of the season, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-3 victory over the sliding San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Machado was voted to start the All-Star Game in a tight race against St. Louis’ Nolan Arenado. He lifted the Padres to a 3-0 lead before they made an out, sending a drive off Sam Long into the seats in left. It was his second in as many nights and his 14th overall. It will be Machado’s third All-Star Game start, and first in the NL, up the freeway at Dodger Stadium on July 19. Snell (1-5) had a second straight strong start and finally earned a win. He permitted one run and three hits in six innings.

