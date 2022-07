In less than two weeks, the new 988 system launches. Mandated by Congress in 2020, 988 is basically the mental health version of 911 that launches nationwide July 16. Implementation of the 988 system – and how to pay for everything from staffing to resources – was left up to individual states. Washington State is far ahead of the pack on that front as one of only four states to pass implementation legislation, including a comprehensive funding plan.

