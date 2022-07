A couple reported a stolen U-Haul to Tumwater Police Wednesday morning after finding the vehicle missing from the parking lot of the hotel they stayed in. The Klingensmiths were traveling from the Bay Area of California to Port Angeles where husband Josh Klingensmith has been stationed for the U.S. Coast Guard. They had driven 12 hours and made their way to Tumwater before stopping at a hotel.

TUMWATER, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO