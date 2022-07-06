ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Levy Propositions to Appear on Ballot for August Primary

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo propositions put forth by fire districts will appear on Lewis County ballots in the August primary election, with one from Napavine’s Fire District No. 5 and one from Chehalis’ Fire District No. 6. The Napavine measure proposes a multiple year permanent levy lift. According to the...

www.chronline.com

