Pe Ell, WA

Flood Authority Presents on Flood Control in Pe Ell

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pe Ell Town Council heard a presentation from the Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority on Tuesday as part of an effort by the authority to reach out to communities after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pe Ell is the sixth...

www.chronline.com

Related
Chronicle

Lewis County’s One-of-a-Kind Water Conservancy Board Seeks Volunteers

Volunteers interested in helping their community with the complicated process of applying for changes to their water rights have the opportunity to do so in Lewis County, home to the only Water Conservancy Board in Western Washington. The Lewis County Water Conservancy Board is seeking volunteers to fill three vacancies,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Commissioners, Public Health to Reevaluate Spending on Services for Homeless in Lewis County

Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS) is currently in “contract season” according to Meja Handlen, interim director. But before the county moves to amend contracts and add funding for services for people experiencing homelessness, Commissioner Sean Swope wants to meet with contracted service providers with the goal of adding more “accountability” for recipients, he said.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Culvert replacement will bring lane closures on US 101

Roadwork will create delays for drivers on Highway 101 just over the Grays Harbor County line as the highway dips into and out of Jefferson County near Queets. Alternating one-way traffic will soon be back on the section of US 101 at Steamboat Creek. Starting Monday, July 11, travelers will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

6 Washington Counties Should Wear Masks

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that six counties have their COVID-19 community levels rated as “high.” This also means that people in these six Washington state counties should begin wearing masks indoors, in public, and on public transportation again. Information about COVID has been...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chehalis, WA
Government
City
Pe Ell, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Chehalis, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Adds Two New COVID Deaths in Most Recent Reporting Week

In the most recent reporting week of COVID-19 data, two people died of the disease in Lewis County, up from no new deaths in at least the last two weeks. According to Meja Handlen, interim director of Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS), the weekly COVID-19 update for June 24-30 was delayed due to the Fourth of July holiday.
waheagle.com

Giant hogweed found in Cowlitz and Clark counties

Giant hogweed, Heracleum mantegazzianum, has been found in neighboring Cowlitz and Clark counties. Giant hogweed is a Class A listed noxious weed. Eradication of all Class A weeds is required by law. Giant hogweed looks very much like cow parsnip which is a common native plant. Giant hogweed grows much bigger with heights reaching 15 feet. The hollow stem is 2-4 inches thick and compound leaves can range from 2-5 feet across. Not only is it invasive, but its sap can result in severe and painful burning to sensitive people. Do not handle without gloves and protective clothing. While it is unlikely to be in Wahkiakum county, if you suspect this plant call Weed Control Supervisor Andy Lea at Wahkiakum County Noxious Weed Control (360) 795-3852 and they will investigate at no cost. Courtesy photo.
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Pe Ell Town Council Approves Police Contract With Morton

On Tuesday night, the Pe Ell Town Council voted unanimously to approve a new contract with the Morton Police Department to provide police coverage to Pe Ell. Pe Ell currently does not have a police force and the contract would ensure a police presence in the town. After councilor Michael...
PE ELL, WA
#Flood Control#River Basin#Preparedness#Flood Authority Presents#The Flood Authority
Chronicle

Boy, 8, Wins $1.08M Malpractice Lawsuit Against Estate of Lewis County Midwife Who Delivered Him

An 8-year-old Centralia boy who suffered a nerve injury during birth has won a $1.08 million lawsuit against the now-deceased midwife who delivered him in 2014. A Lewis County jury ruled Tuesday that Laura Hamilton was negligent in caring for Seng Hamilton and her son, Zachary, who suffered a brachial plexus injury during birth that resulted in permanent nerve damage and paralysis in one arm.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Ballots for Aug. 2 Primary to Be Mailed out in Lewis County Next Week

Lewis County’s 53,438 registered voters should start diligently checking the mail in the coming weeks. Ballots for the upcoming Aug. 2 primary election will be mailed on Wednesday, July 13, to all active registered voters within Lewis County. Ballots should begin arriving in mailboxes the week of July 18-22....
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Coroner Breaks Down 2022 Deaths to Date

Of all the updates the Lewis County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) hears in a month, the meeting with the coroner’s office is by far the most gruesome. Including conversations about organ harvesting, autopsies and the storage of evidence containing biological samples — this meeting is aptly held before lunchtime.
News Break
Politics
Chronicle

Chehalis River Basin Land Trust to Host Trail Clean Up on July 20

Join the Chehalis River Basin Land Trust on July 20 to help clean up the Chehalis River Discovery Trail near Centralia. Beginning at 9 a.m., volunteers will remove thistles, tansy and other invasive weeds from the area around the trail. Water, snacks and other cold drinks will be provided, though...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Bring Back Hound Hunting for Cougars

In regards to all the cougar sightings in Lewis County, when is the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife going do the math? They claim a cougar will kill a deer every nine days. Multiply that by the 2,500 cougars they say are in the state, and that’s a total of 90,000 deer a year.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Contracted Janitor Accused of Recording Under Woman's Desk at Cowlitz County Public Utility District

A janitor is accused of recording videos under a woman’s desk at a Cowlitz County Public Utility District building off Industrial Way and is charged with two felonies. Longview police arrested Brett Lee Mccord, 34, in May after a PUD employee reported finding a camera under a female employee’s desk. The camera contained photos and videos of two women it had shot, according to a police report.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Yelm Rainier Tenino Trail to be closed next Monday, July 11

Yelm Rainier Tenino Trail between Manke Road SE and Tipsoo Drive SE will be closed on Monday, July 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for maintenance. According to Thurston County, crews will work on the paved trail to repair worn-out sections in preparation for the upcoming Seattle to Portland Bike Ride on July 16 to 17, expected to draw thousands of riders from all over the county.
YELM, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia housing policy: A different kind of denseness

Okay, I get it. The city wants to incentivize the building of housing into specific areas, such as downtown or near the Capital Mall. How do the city council do it? They identify areas to improve density. They then grant tax exemptions/deductions to builders allowing them to forgo paying taxes on those properties for a specified period of time. Builders then build.
OLYMPIA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Report: Olympia-Based Businesses Receive Most of Thurston Strong's Business Grants

More than half of Thurston Strong’s pandemic-related business grants have gone to Olympia-based businesses as the city focuses on planning for longer-term economic resiliency, according to a recent report from The Journal of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater (JOLT). Olympia Economic Development director Mike Reid and Strategic Projects manager Amy...
OLYMPIA, WA

