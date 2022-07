Jordan Koetje has been on the Morton-White Pass track team since eighth grade, and considers her track career the highlight of her school days. However, her first state 2B track appearance as a freshman ended in disappointment. She was in last place in the 100 meter dash, her only event as a solo runner. In the 4x200 relay, she and her team didn’t make it out of the preliminary round.

MORTON, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO