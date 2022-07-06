ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CHECK POWER OUTAGES IN EAST TN HERE

crossvillenews1st.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarious outages were reported after several...

crossvillenews1st.com

Comments / 0

AccuWeather

Severe storm, flash flood risk to cover 2,000-mile stretch of US

The risk of violent thunderstorms continued Wednesday along a 2,000-mile-long zone from portions of Montana to the Carolinas, with flash flood warnings issued in locations where heavy downpours could unfold over potentially days, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. "Storms will continue to fire and turn severe along the northern and eastern rim...
MONTANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storm System Threatens Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Ohio Valley with Rain Showers and Thunderstorms

Severe weather with torrential rain and thunderstorms is threatening to inundate multiple regions across the United States this week following the Independence Day weekend. This is according to a new AccuWeather forecast, which suggested that showers and storms could affect the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Ohio Valley regions with showers and storms.
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms Possible this Weekend

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms are expected this weekend and some could be severe. Saturday night could see some storms in west central Minnesota. Sunday will be the main day though with more widespread thunderstorms possible. The main threats will be high winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT

